Johnson responds to county critics

CAIRO — County Administrator Buddy Johnson fired back at critics of the Grady County Board of Commissioners in a prepared statement Tuesday morning.
The county administrator said a resident who suggested that the county missed an opportunity earlier this year to save $250,000 in premium costs by not switching to a different health insurance provider was likely "coached" by the health company's sales representative, whom Johnson said has been critical of the county on social media.
Though acknowledging that the premiums in the plan the commissioners chose were indeed higher, Johnson said the rationale behind the county's decision was in taking a cheaper stop loss option.
"Grady County has an experienced workforce, which is great," Johnson said. "However, we are also an aging workforce, which means we are more susceptible to major claims than a younger work force."
County employees had 20 major claims last year, Johnson said. If the county were to have just half of the major claims as last year, the county administrator said there would be a significant deficit over the citizen's proposed savings.
One resident had several concerns about Tired Creek Lake and said the commissioners needed to accept that the lake project is a failure.
That isn't an option, Johnson said.
Tired Creek Lake has "vibrant life" and "the potential for greatness," the county administrator said. He added that writing off the lake as a failure wouldn't eliminate the county's debts, and it would likely mean that the county would have to sell the lake at a significantly discounted price.
"It would essentially be equivalent to purchasing a $21 million mansion and selling the deed and all rights to an outside entity at a 70 percent loss or more, while servicing the remainder of the debt owed and not having the right to go on the property or in the house or having any control over who owns it or what it becomes in the future," Johnson said.
Johnson added that the public will be updated on the lake project "when the time is right and appropriate."
Another resident's comment was critical of an earlier vote to purchase a zero-turn lawn mower for the recreation department when a lower-priced bid was available. Johnson said the commissioners went with a more expensive — but more durable — purchase.
"While the citizen may or may not have some knowledge of zero-turn lawn mowers, two of the commissioners have extensive knowledge and understanding of this type of equipment and understand the functionality, reliability and costs associated over time," Johnson said. "It is important to consider all the variables and not just the basic cost when purchasing any piece of equipment."
Johnson's statement was made in reference to a series of comments made at two public hearings that took place Oct. 23. The hearings were in regards to a proposed 4.75 mill increase.
Though Johnson did not reference anyone by name in his statement, many of the points he countered were made by Richard Jordan in a social media post last week.
Jordan said he believed Johnson's statements were a direct reference to himself.
"Everything I have presented is fact-based from the county's own documents," Jordan said in an email. "Today's comments from Buddy was an attempt to smear the truth; however when you are presented numbers from your own documents, that makes it difficult to lie."
Johnson was not critical of every comment made at the millage rate increase hearings. He said that the vast majority of people who spoke at the hearings had "respectful and legitimate" concerns.
The county administrator addressed concerns in his statement that Grady County would have a higher millage rate than other southwest Georgia counties. He said the the proposed 17.3 millage rate was "admittedly high," but also in line with other counties with similar demographics.
Johnson added that the commissioners should be able to roll the millage rate back in the near future with improvements to the 2020 budget.
Rather, Johnson's issue was with several residents who he said intentionally wished to create turmoil.
"These are the Golf Magazine fashion models, if you will," Johnson said. "They attempt to look like they know what they're doing, but when it's time to tee up the ball and start the game, they don't know the difference between a driver, a putter or a whiffle ball bat."
In the past, Johnson said, public hearings "yielded little to no response from the public, or resulted in back and forth arguments that (were) neither productive not conducive to the success of Grady County." Johnson said his statement Tuesday morning was intended to clarify some of the commissioners' decisions which have been criticized.
"We urge all citizens to be vocal and bring their concerns to us, and we also hope that they do so for the betterment of the entire county and not for some personal or political gain," Johnson said. "The commissioners' office has proven that its doors are open to all who wish to come by and discuss their issues and we will continue to have that option for any and all citizens of Grady County."
