Johnson announces bid for superior court

NASHVILLE – Alapaha Circuit Juvenile Judge Mickey Johnson announces his candidacy for judge of the Alapaha Circuit Superior Court.
During his six years on the bench, Johnson "has brought about many needed improvements to the courts," according to a statement released by his campaign. "Some of his accomplishments include creating a juvenile drug abuse prevention program and developing a child trafficking protocol to combat this quickly growing crime."
Johnson has "implemented innovations to make court run more smoothly and save the taxpayers money, such as the use of video hearings, the creation of a juvenile court website and the use of standardized forms and hearing dates.
"As a judge, Johnson has always strived to be fair to all and faithful to the law."
Johnson said he believes a judge’s job is not to try and make law from the bench but is instead to make sure the law is applied to everyone as fairly as possible, whether the judge personally agrees with it or not.
"The outcome of a situation should never be decided based on one party’s wealth or another party’s family," according to the campaign statement. "Instead, true justice is achieved only when all people are treated equally under the law. Judge Johnson has always been keenly aware of that fact and has always worked hard to apply it."
Johnson has practiced law for more than 20 years. He attended both the University of Georgia and the University of Georgia School of Law.
Johnson was elected by his fellow attorneys as their representative on the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia, a position which he held for several years. He has worked as a prosecutor and a defender, a child advocate and an advocate for the elderly.
"He has represented clients in complicated civil litigation and assisted low-income people through the legal aid program," according to the campaign statement. "Through the years, Judge Johnson has handled thousands of cases, including dozens of jury trials. His experience both as a judge and as an attorney make him the ideal candidate for this position."
Johnson has been married to his wife, Christie, for more than 20 years. They have three children together, Luke, Lily and Laia, and they currently live outside of Enigma.
"The family has always been active in the community, volunteering as recreation department coaches, in the concession stands at football games, or anywhere else a need might exist, and they attend Jacob’s Well Church in Nashville," according to the statement.
