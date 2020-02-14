John Walsh to speak at CAC dinner

VALDOSTA – Organizers of an upcoming dinner benefitting a local children’s agency promises to feature anti-crime activist John Walsh.
Walsh, host of “America’s Most Wanted” and new Investigation Discovery series “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” will be the keynote speaker at the Second Annual Anchored in Hope dinner next month.
The fundraiser proceeds go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County, an agency that assists children who have endured sexual or physical abuse and their families at no cost to them. “We are thrilled to have John Walsh as our guest speaker this year,” Ashley C. Lindsay, executive director, said in a statement. “He is a tireless advocate for the protection and safety of children. He brings a unique perspective in relation to the services we offer and for which we continue to need ongoing community support.”
Serving Lowndes, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols and Lanier counties, the CAC helps prevent child abuse by providing services to children and their families in crisis and providing community education focused on prevention and early intervention, according to organizers.
“This event calls attention to the great work of the CAC and their partnerships with law enforcement, the Department of Family and Children’s Services, the District Attorney’s office and other multi-disciplinary team members as they investigate and prosecute child abuse cases,” said Lu Williams, CAC board chair.
“I am pleased to be a part of this wonderful organization and fundraiser, and I challenge others to show their support for the CAC by sponsoring and attending this event, as well as partnering with them to help keep the children in our community safe,” she said.
The Anchored in Hope dinner is Tuesday, March 17, at Valdosta State University. A VIP meet-and-greet with Walsh is 5:30 p.m. with dinner following. Sponsorships are still available for $2,000, $3,000 and $5,000. Table sponsorships include autographed books and the meet-and-greet, organizers said. General admission is $150.
More info on sponsorships and ticket purchasing: (229) 245-5364, casemanager@caclowndes.org or online at Eventbrite.
