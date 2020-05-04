John Walsh rescheduled for Valdosta fundraiser

VALDOSTA – The Anchored in Hope dinner has been rescheduled for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
The dinner, featuring keynote speaker John Walsh, was postponed mid-March due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walsh is the host of “America’s Most Wanted” and new Investigation Discovery series “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”
Tickets are on sale now.
Current ticket-holders and anyone who has already purchased a table “are already locked in” and will be sent an email, according to organizers.
More info on sponsorships and ticket purchasing: (229) 245-5364 or casemanager@caclowndes.org.
