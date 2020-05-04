John Walsh rescheduled for Valdosta fundraiser

Submitted PhotoThe Anchored in Hope Benefit Dinner featuring John Walsh has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the John H. Rainwater Conference Center.

VALDOSTA – The Anchored in Hope dinner has been rescheduled for 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. 

Doors open at 5 p.m. 

The dinner, featuring keynote speaker John Walsh, was postponed mid-March due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walsh is the host of “America’s Most Wanted” and new Investigation Discovery series “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Current ticket-holders and anyone who has already purchased a table “are already locked in” and will be sent an email, according to organizers.

More info on sponsorships and ticket purchasing: (229) 245-5364 or casemanager@caclowndes.org

