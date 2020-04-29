VALDOSTA — The need for essential workers is still high in Lowndes County as area warehouses and distribution centers are seeing an uptick in the need for staff members, according to one personnel staffing agency.
Social distancing guidelines have made it difficult for local staffing agencies to recruit new candidates, so Teamtemps Personnel Staffing Inc. in Valdosta has come up with an innovative solution, according to company representatives in a statement.
Job fairs have been scheduled for the upcoming weeks with three options for job seekers.
– One virtual job fair will be held Friday, May 1, where all applications will be taken by phone for both new and returning applicants by calling (229) 247-8367.
– A drive up job fair will be held Tuesday, May 5, at the Teamtemps office, 1601 Baytree Road. Applicants will remain in their vehicles while staffing coordinators conduct interviews wearing the necessary personal protective equipment and maintaining social distancing requirements.
Both job fairs are scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
"Any candidates looking for work in Valdosta or Lake Park are welcome to choose the option that works best for them," company representatives said.
There is also a text anytime option where interested applicants can text “Jobs” to (229) 247-8367 to indicate their interest in a position.
