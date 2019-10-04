MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Moody Air Force Base to host a job fair in October.
The fair will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 17, at Moody.
Job-seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account for preparing and submitting a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process, organizers said.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve hiring chances.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
