VALDOSTA — Workers looking for employment may want to check out a job fair coming to Adel in August.
The Georgia Department of Labor and the Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce will host the fair 4-7 p.m., Aug. 15, at the Downtown Business Authority, 125 S. Hutchinson Ave.
There is room for 24 employers' booths, said Heather Green, chamber president.
"At our first job fair in April, there were 100 attendees and 24 employers," she said.
Green said she expects at least as many people will turn out for the August event.
Among the employers expected to attend are Cardinal CT, which manufactures tempered glass; JM Eagle, which makes plastic pipes; the U.S. Census Bureau; two staffing agencies; Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, which has a campus in Cook County; and Cook Medical Center, which will open in a new facility in October, she said.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account in order to prepare and submit a résumé, according to a labor department statement. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
