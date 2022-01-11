VALDOSTA – Jevelia Co. is a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that created the Page-Turners & Paints Pantry, which can be found in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
The Page-Turners & Paints Pantry is the brain-child of Julia and Evelyn Soshnik who attend Valwood School, arts center representatives said in a statement. Julia is 12 and Evelyn is 10.
The Page-Turners & Paints Pantry was built by Clint Smith, physical plant director at Valwood School, and is kept well-stocked with children’s books and art supplies. The Pantry is re-stocked every seven to 10 days or when supplies get really low, center representatives said.
“We both love to read and express ourselves through art,” Julia said. “We want to share that joy with children in our community who don’t have easy access to those materials.”
Jevelia Co., a combination of the sisters’ names, was created so monetary donations, which will fund future purchases of books and supplies for the Page-Turners & Paints Pantry, can be accepted and are tax deductible for the donors.
“In addition,” Evelyn said, “there is a donation box inside the Turner Center for anyone who wishes to give new or gently used books or art supplies to the Pantry. We are so thankful for everyone’s generosity.”
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation, mail to Jevelia Co., 703 Pine Point Circle, Valdosta, GA 31602. To learn more about the Page-Turners & Paints Pantry, visit ‘Instagram @PageTurnersAndPaintsPantry’ or visit the Pantry in the northeast corner of the Turner Center Art Park.
