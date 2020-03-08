VALDOSTA — Jon Hacker is living his dream.
He's playing Frankie Valli in the nationally touring production of "Jersey Boys."
His wife is traveling with him on the tour.
Together, they are seeing America, city after city, show date after show date.
"The shows are at night so we have time to try out different restaurants and see the sights during the day," Hacker said during a recent phone interview with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Even though he's been on the road since September, he knows where he is and where he's going: Pensacola, Fla., on the day of the phone interview then New Orleans for a few days followed by Jacksonville, Fla., then the March 12 Presenter Series show in Valdosta.
Telling him he must love performing and touring if he can name upcoming show locations off the top of his head after six months, Hacker laughs: "It's just been a great time."
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hopes the Valdosta audience has a great time watching "Jersey Boys," the final show of the 2019-20 Presenter Series.
"Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, 'Jersey Boys,'" according to a show synopsis from the arts center. "From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true."
"Jersey Boys" includes Top 10 hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)." Note: The show contains adult "profane Jersey" language and is recommended for ages 12 and older.
Hacker's affiliation with "Jersey Boys" began on Broadway where he played Joe Pesci. For the national tour, he was tapped to play Frankie Valli.
He said Valli approves the performers who play him, though the 85-year-old pop star hasn't seen a full performance starring Hacker. But his granddaughter, Olivia Valli, has seen Hacker's performance, he said. The younger Valli is also a professional performer and she approved of Hacker's portrayal of her grandfather, he said.
"Jersey Boys" isn't Hacker's first national tour. He traveled and performed with a 2014 tour of the musical "Newsies."
So, he knew he liked tours before signing onto to "Jersey Boys," which continues running through June, wrapping in the very Jersey Atlantic City.
The tour is already scheduling additional dates after this run. Hacker said he will have to see in June if he's ready to continue as Valli or move onto his next production.
Until then, he'll "Walk Like a Man" every step of the way to Atlantic City.
SHOWTIME
Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series presents "Jersey Boys."
Where: Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
When: Show starts 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
Reservations, more information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., or call (229) 247-2787.
