VALDOSTA – Terri Jenkins, executive director of the American Red Cross South Central Chapter, recently moved to a new position.
The American Red Cross announced that Jenkins would become executive director of the Northwest Florida Chapter in Pensacola, which is in the North Florida region.
Jenkins became executive director of the South Central Chapter in 2009 after serving as a volunteer and board member for several years. She began her non-profit career by working at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
“I was asked over and over in my interview panels, 'why are you interested?' My response was 'it will allow/force me to stretch and grow' and bring what I have learned in Georgia to another region, one that is more prone to hurricanes,” Jenkins said. “I am excited but it is bittersweet because the Georgia team is a phenomenal one but I will see everyone at division meetings.”
While Jenkins said she is excited to return to her home state of Florida, she will miss the people in Georgia the most.
“Everyone that I have met throughout the years, both personally and professionally, has made a lasting impression on me and I have friends for life, because of the Red Cross,” Jenkins said. “I came here as a military spouse in 1997 and am still friends with some lovely people that helped me acclimate to the military lifestyle. I am so proud of what I have accomplished here within the Red Cross.”
During her 25 years in Valdosta, Jenkins has had many accomplishments such as graduating with a bachelor of fine arts in speech communication from Valdosta State University in 2004 at age 42, joining the Rotary Club of Valdosta and the Exchange Club of Valdosta in 2013. She served as president of The Exchange Club for two years and ended her Rotary presidency in June 2022. She was also selected for the Leadership Lowndes Class of 2006.
“These organizations taught me life skills that I will hold dear to my heart forever. Being selected for Leadership Lowndes in 2016 was a bucket list and I was truly honored to be a part of the best class ever,” Jenkins said. “This beautiful city that I have called home for 25 years will always be special to me and I will be back periodically because 'Go Blazers!' and my youngest daughter, Caitlin lives here.”
