VALDOSTA – Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Valdosta residents will unite with millions around the globe to promote “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August.
Pedro and Yaritza Marin said they and their three sons are looking forward to viewing the program as a family. While Yaritza acknowledges there are many opportunities for young ones to get ahead in today’s world, she stated, “Those are not really things that can give them real peace.”
The Marins, who have been attending similar conventions for decades, are anticipating the videos and talks that Yaritza said will help their children “to learn what is the right path so they can live with peace now and in the future.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org, church representatives said in a statement. The program's first segment has been available for streaming or download since June 27. All are invited to attend the program at no charge, representatives added.
“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”
Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention locally at the Albany Civic Center. While they hope to host in-person large gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to hold the 2022 convention virtually.
On April 1 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person for the first time in two years locally and around the world.
The three-day convention will be available in six parts, each corresponding to a half day of content. Topics to be explored are:
– How love leads to inner peace and peace with others.
– Why the Bible can be called “the road map to family peace.”
– How to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties.
– What people from around the world are doing to enjoy peace.
– Why friendship with God can lead to true peace.
The convention will conclude with the presentation, “Universal Peace is Sure to Come!”
For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
