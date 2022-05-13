Jay Shaw scholarships awarded

LAKELAND – South Georgia Medical Center Foundation recently announced Lanier County High School seniors Reagan Newsome and Kiersten Ley as the 2022 recipients of the Jay Shaw Scholarship.
Established in 2016, the Jay Shaw Scholarship honors Shaw, the late state representative, for his lifetime of dedication and commitment to quality health care in South Georgia, hospital officials said in a statement.
The scholarship is awarded annually to outstanding seniors at Lanier County High School seeking a post-secondary degree in a health care-related field. Newsome and Ley will be attending Valdosta State University in the fall where they will pursue a degree in health care.
Since its inception, the SGMC Foundation has awarded nearly $40,000 in scholarships to 12 deserving seniors, hospital officials said.
According to the Foundation, the first recipient will begin her first semester of medical school this coming fall.
For information on giving to the Jay Shaw Scholarship fund, contact the SGMC Foundation, (229) 333-1077 or philanthropy@sgmc.org.
