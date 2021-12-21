HAHIRA – Six riders from Jacobs’ Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center of Hahira competed Saturday, Dec. 18, in a horse show in Thomasville, at the Hands and Hearts for Horses Riding Center.
Riders were judged on their equitation skills and rode a dressage pattern for the judge, Janet White, Jacobs' Ladder representatives said in a statement.
Riders competed at their level of competency, based on what they had been practicing at Jacobs’ Ladder. Leslie Jacobs is the director and head instructor. She is a PATH International certified therapeutic riding instructor.
Kristen Novack is also a PATH International certified therapeutic riding instructor. She and her husband, Shane Novack, a long-time volunteer, accompanied the team for the horse show.
PATH International is the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, which is the international organization that oversees premier and member centers, as well as certifying riding instructors, who "not only must possess riding skills but also be competent, if not superior, instructors for persons who have various challenges," representatives said.
The day started out for the first Jacobs’ Ladder rider, Amanda Taylor, who rode Tank, a chestnut-colored quarter horse. She earned two third-place ribbons.
Jon Moore was the next rider to represent Jacobs’ Ladder. He also rode Tank and was awarded two second-place ribbons.
The third rider, Audrey Evanoff, rode Tank. She was the only rider to receive a first-place ribbon and also a second-place ribbon.
Marly-Jo Evanoff was awarded a second-place and a third-place ribbon. She rode Tardy, a red roan pony.
Next in the line-up was Dawson Sparks, also on Tardy. He had a great ride, representatives said, and was given two second-place ribbons.
Kari Berg, on Dodger, had a great ride, representatives said, and received two second-place ribbons.
"The riders all exhibited great sportsmanship and the three horses chosen for the show were on their best behavior," Jacobs' Ladder representatives said. "It was a long day, since the Thomasville riders numbered about 50, but what a great day it was."
Jacobs’ Ladder "strives to help individuals who have a variety of challenges, whether they are physical, emotional or behavioral," representatives said. "Children must be at least 4 years old. Adults are also welcome, which may include military members or veterans."
There will be a short break during the holidays, but after the first of the year, there is an ongoing need for volunteers to assist the riders, representatives said.
Contact Jacobs’ Ladder, either by phone (229) 794-1188 or email leslie_j@hotmail.com for more information or to volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.