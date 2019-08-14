Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.