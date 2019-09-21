HAHIRA – Many friends, families and volunteers gathered to observe 20 years of Jacobs' Ladder providing services to the South Georgia community.
People who attended were treated to food by Glenn Jacobs, music by the Creeksiders, a silent auction and more, organizers said.
One of the first volunteers for Jacobs’ Ladder was, in 1999-2000, a teenager, still living at home with his parents and was sometimes "volun-told" to come and help his mother with riders.
Daniel Jacobs, no longer a teenager, attended the event and served as emcee for the evening. About 120 people attended, from past years to present days.
James I. Garland of JIG-1 Enterprises was the gold sponsor of the evening.
Garland has known about Jacobs’ Ladder for many years and has a grandson, Kameron, in the riding program, organizers said. He provided tables and chairs to accommodate guests. Ginger Paulk shared tables and chairs.
Franklin Bailey Construction and the Citizens Community Bank were silver sponsors.
Bailey is chairman on the Jacobs’ Ladder board of directors, and has been acquainted with Jacobs’ Ladder for many years. Members of Citizens Community Bank have been instrumental in helping Jacobs’ Ladder, organizers said.
Bronze sponsors included the Greater Valdosta United Way, Arrow Screen Printing and the Valdosta Exchange Club. Jacobs’ Ladder is one of the agencies helped by the United Way.
"If you are asked to give to the United Way, please know that you can designate your funds to go to Jacobs’ Ladder," organizers said. "We would appreciate the community support."
Arrow Screen Printing has been in business about the same length of time as Jacobs’ Ladder and has been a valued partner in the organization's work, providing thousands of T-shirts, plaques and other items.
The Exchange Club of Valdosta has always been interested in helping Jacobs’ Ladder with specific needs for rider sponsorship, organizers said.
"Our evening was blessed by good breezes blowing through the covered arena and a lot of happy people who came to join us in recognition of our 20 years of service," organizers said. "Many local businesses and individuals contributed items for the silent auction. We were happy and surprised at the willingness of many to donate to our event. For the future, we hope to continue to grow and bless others in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.