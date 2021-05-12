HAHIRA – Thirty-four riders came together at Jacobs’ Ladder for a horse show this spring.
"It was a day that was predicted to be very rainy, with 70% chance of rain," organizers said in a statement. "Thoughts were entertained during the week leading up to the show that the event might need to be canceled and rescheduled. As Saturday neared, it seemed that the odds were in our favor, and we proceeded with the show. It was a beautiful day, with a little breeze."
All riders competed in two classes each, an equitation class and a pattern class. The judge was Tim Hall of Ray City, who has been a rider favorite for many years, organizers said.
The most advanced riders started the day at 9:30 a.m. Competitors were Madison Burchfield, Kameron Jackson and Lilly Petron, who rode Aloha, Tank and Hank. All riders left with a ribbon, a participation medal and if they received a first-place ribbon, they also received a trophy.
There were six Intermediate Two riders: Amanda Taylor, Noah Davis, Jon Moore, Brayden Paige, Audrey Murray and C.J. Edwards. Out of this group, Murray received the best overall rider trophy.
Intermediate One riders were divided into three classes, because there are so many competitors and they had to share horses, organizers said.
The first class had Maggie Guess, Conor Moloney and John Aiden Smith competing on Tardy, Tank and Dodger. Class two of Intermediate One riders Abby Bradner, Sophie Lightsey, Acadia Hoke and Lucas Garcia, who rode Daisy, Tank, Dodger and Lanna. The third class consisted of Audrey Evanoff, Sophia Janke and Mason Rentz. Their horses were Lanna, Tank and Tardy.
"Intermediate riders are expected to be able to ride their horse at the walk independently and have minimal assistance at the trot," organizers said.
The best overall rider is this division was Janke.
Beginner Two riders were next on the schedule.
"These riders stay on a lead line, with Beginner Two riders trotting and Beginner One riders walking only," organizers said.
Beginner Two riders were Wyatt Lightsey, Dawson Sparks, Alex Beutler, Sophia Bertot, Sean Cleary, Marly-Jo Evanoff, Christopher Beutler, Maggie Greene, Detrick Cleary and Aspen Gainey. The rider who was highest in points for the Beginner Two classes was Greene.
Beginner One riders were placed in two classes, consisting of six riders. Kari Berg, Whit Robertson, Bo Ferguson, Aiden Johnson and Zonell Cleary. The high point rider in this group was Berg.
"Our show may be different from other horse shows, in that, we teach both special needs and typical riders," organizers said. "They compete with riders of their skill level, whether or not they have special challenges. We feel that inclusion is a valuable lesson that we all need to learn.
"In the middle of our day, we had a potluck lunch and enjoyed a variety of foods, thanks to families who helped provide the meal."
Volunteers are an important part of the program. They included Kristen and Shane Novack, Carol Norris, Chaddum Johns, Ashlee Johnson, Jordan Renfrow, Kasey McQuitty, Karen Butler, Jaylin Ball and Tara Cleary.
"We are in need of a few more volunteers to help keep things going smoothly," organizers said. "Volunteers should be at least 12 years old, physically capable of working outside around horses, people and hay."
Contact Leslie Jacobs, (229) 794-1188, if interested in helping.
