VALDOSTA – Jacobs’ Ladder held its first Lowell Hammock Memorial Bowling Tournament at Jac’s Lanes.
This first bowling fundraiser was attended by 70 bowlers and many friends and family members. The organization plans to make it an annual event.
The Leadership Lowndes Class, headed by Sims Turner, was instrumental in organizing the fundraiser, contacting businesses and individuals, and gaining sponsorships, Jacobs' Ladder representatives said in a statement.
Lowell Hammock worked at the Packaging Corporation of America for many years,and it was the major sponsor for the event. Hammock loved to bowl, so this seemed to be a fitting way to honor his life, representatives said.
He wore the Jacobs’ Ladder logo on his team shirts for many years of league bowling. He passed away in August 2020, representatives said.
The first-place team consisted of John Renfro, Stacy Boutwell, Glenn Jacobs and Daniel Jacobs. Other awards were given to individual high series male: Rodney Paramore; high series female: Kelley Maslak; high point youth male: Miller Turner; high point youth female: Mae Turner.
In addition to bowling, participants were treated to lunch from Zaxby’s. A silent auction was also held. There were many local businesses that donated items for the auction and helped the event to be a successful day for Jacobs’ Ladder, representatives said.
The intent is that the fundraiser will be a yearly fundraising event for Jacobs’ Ladder. Anyone interested in being a 2023 sponsor or contributor, contact Jacobs’ Ladder. The therapeutic riding center is located east of Hahira and provides services for children and adults who have special needs, which may also include veterans, active-duty personnel, and their family members.
For more information on Jacobs’ Ladder, visit the website: www.jacobsladderriding.com.
