Jacobs' Ladder equestrians shine

HAHIRA – While Valdosta was happily hosting the Special Olympics Fall Games, 10 athletes from Jacobs’ Ladder were headed to Gainesville for the state horse show earlier this month.
Families accompanied their equestrians; two instructors and three volunteers were along for horse care and assisting riders during the three-day event, Jacobs' Ladder representatives said.
Competition started with five riders competing in dressage. Riders are judged on their level of ability to direct their horse on a designated pattern.
Elizabeth Howell, Devin Lemmon and Kameron Jackson were awarded silver medals, Amanda Taylor won a bronze medal and Emma Moore was awarded fourth place.
"Emma was our most experienced rider this year and her dressage test was much harder, so her score did not reflect her effort," Jacobs' Ladder representatives said.
Riders competed in showmanship, which is an unmounted class, with athletes leading their horses on a pattern. All 10 equestrians competed in this class and were awarded three gold medals, two silver medals, two bronze medals, two fourth-place ribbons and one fifth-place ribbon.
"It should be noted that in Special Olympics shows all participants are awarded a medal or ribbon. No one leaves empty handed," Jacobs' Ladder representatives said.
Second-day classes started bright and early. At 8:15 a.m., Tony Gibson and Dodger rode their equitation pattern. They won a silver medal for their class. Next came Torrie Ekman on Hank and "they wowed the judge, who gave them the gold medal in that class," representatives said.
Noah Davis also rode Dodger and received a fourth-place ribbon. Jon Moore rode Tank and they earned a silver medal for their class.
The last rider in English equitation was Wayne Wilson, who rode Tank. The pair "impressed the judge and they were awarded the gold," representatives said.
Later on the second day, the Jacobs’ Ladder drill team had the opportunity to ride their horses in the Unified Sport. Two athletes were paired with two adult riders and they rode to the music “I Love This Life” by LoCash.
"Mr. Roger Steis did a fine job mastering the music into the allotted time, as he always does," representatives said. "Adult riders in this event were Mr. Shane Novack and Mrs. Kristen Novack. The athletes chosen to compete this year were Emma Moore and Kameron Jackson. This great team won gold medals for their division."
On the third morning, riders began their trail classes. All 10 riders competed against other athletes from across the state in their division. Third-day awards totaled five golds, two silvers, two bronzes and one fourth-place ribbon.
"While we tell the athletes not to concentrate on the awards, but to always do their best, it’s rewarding to see them shine in the spotlight," Jacobs' Ladder representatives said.
