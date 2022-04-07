HAHIRA – A Lowndes County therapeutic horse-riding program competed in a South Georgia horse show.
Jacobs' Ladder participated in the horse show.
The horse show day started early and premiered a few veterans in the program. Kris Petron on Lanna and Christian Fearnside on Tank were the first two riders of the morning, organizers said in a statement.
The next class allowed some of the volunteers to have a little fun and ride for the judge before getting down to the business of helping riders in the show classes.
"Kristen & Shane Novack, Carol Norris, Lilly Petron and Julie Rentz picked their horses from ones who weren’t being used the rest of the day, so Tess, Aloha, Lanna, Bobby and Red had a short workout while the volunteers had some friendly competition," organizers said.
The first three participants rode in an equitation class and a trail class. The more advanced riders started the day and each class was judged on the rider’s ability to control the horse and perform certain maneuvers, appropriate for their level of horsemanship.
Twenty-five riders from Jacobs’ Ladder were involved in the show. Four riders from the therapeutic riding center in Thomasville, Hands & Hearts for Horses, also participated.
Tim Hall of Ray City served as the judge. Hall has an "extensive background in riding and training horses, including a few at Jacobs’ Ladder," organizers said. "Volunteers and riders enjoy him being the show judge."
John Roling of Ready Ready Roling Photography and Moody Air Force Base was the photographer.
"He has provided wonderful pictures for several years now and unfortunately will be leaving for a new base soon," organizers said. "He will be greatly missed.
Glenn Jacobs, co-founder and member on the Jacobs’ Ladder board of directors, provided food for the families on Saturday. Donna Berg baked a lot of cookies and brownies.
Volunteers included Kristen & Shane Novack, Carol Norris, Lilly Petron, Alexis Steverson, Braden Ellis, Lauren Lawhorn, Freya Sanders and Ella Clark.
"It truly takes a village to help a small nonprofit survive and the villagers came through on Saturday," organizers said. "It was a fun and successful day. Many ribbons and trophies were given out. Smiles and hugs were the highlight of the day."
More information about the Veterans Program or the Therapeutic Riding Program, visit www.jacobsladderriding.com or call Leslie Jacobs, (229) 794-1188.
