Jackson speaks on Blazers' first spring scrimmage

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State football team held its first spring scrimmage followed by Blazer Kids Day Saturday morning.
Second-year head coach Tremaine Jackson took questions from the reporters after the scrimmage, giving his assessment of his team off of its first live action.
“We played better,” Jackson said. “Things moved so fast a year ago, I sit back and go, ‘Man!’ We’re much faster than we have been on defense. If a guy misses a tackle, we swarm to the ball better and we’re able to recover.
“Our offense is really good – full of skill guys,” Jackson said. “For them to have a day, especially in backed up situations, I was really excited about that. Now, we’ve got to be better when the ball’s on the plus side of the field and tighten up a little bit more, but definitely (we’ve improved by) leaps and bounds in what we do defensively.”
After losing quarterback Ivory Durham to graduation, the Blazers now have an open quarterback competition between junior Sammy Edwards, redshirt sophomore Seth Smith and Western Kentucky transfer Darius Ocean.
Each quarterback led scoring drives and looked to have solid command of the offense.
“It’s tough without watching the tape,” Jackson said. “We had one quarterback turn the ball over too much. If you turn the ball the over, you can’t play quarterback for the Blazers and that’s just what it is. Those guys are still progressing, competing and learning.
“Sometimes, it’s nerves. When you’re in a three-man battle, sometimes your nerves can get the best of you and that’s why we wanted to scrimmage early. Normally, we hold off till practice eight. This is practice six. We wanted to get them out here, scrimmage them and let them get a real live situation. We’ll watch the tape, we’ll assess it and go from there.”
Not only do the Blazers have a quarterback competition on their hands, they have created competition across positions as they work toward their second scrimmage April 14 and the official spring game April 21.
In Jackson’s first season, the Blazers went 5-6 last season coming off of a trip to the NCAA Division II National Championship game.
With 60 new players – equaling the number of players the team had in total when Jackson arrived – Jackson feels competition is not only healthy, but essential for the Blazers to field a better product in the fall.
“It’s very healthy,” Jackson said. “The quarterback for the Blazers is gonna be the guy that won the team and protects the football. That’s how that’s gonna operate. We’re on the search for that guy, and we’ll find him but right now, they’re doing a really good job of competing while supporting one another and that’s what you like to see.
“We’ve got to be a better football team, not just a squad that comes together and kind of do their thing. We’ve got to be a football team that matches up with our football program. I’ve been really excited with the way guys are competing across all positions but yet still supporting one another. I think we’re on our way, if we can keep doing this, to being a really good team.”
Last season, the Blazers were one of the worst defensive teams in the Gulf South Conference. Not only did the team give up points in bunches, but specifically allowed teams to pick them apart on the ground.
Jackson pointed out the team’s poor tackling at nauseam last season but so far through six practices and Saturday’s scrimmage, he feels the team’s depth, increased experience and emphasis on the field and in the film room has the Blazers on the right foot this spring.
“It’s one way to learn how to tackle. Everybody’s got all these fancy drills. It’s only one way to learn how to tackle and that’s to tackle,” Jackson said. “When you’ve got 100 guys on your roster and you’ve got depth at positions, you can tackle without fear of if a guy gets hurt. When I first got here, we had 60 guys on our roster. We couldn’t lose anybody.
“Now that we’ve created some depth and trying to develop more depth, we can tackle and the only way we can be good September 2 at tackling is we’ve got to tackle up until then. We’ve been able to do that. I’ve been really proud of our defensive staff because they’ve stressed a lot of that from the offseason workouts to now.”
With many holdovers from the 2018 national championship team having graduated and a full offseason of recruiting, Jackson feels the team he has right now feels much more like his own team than in Year 1.
Though culture has been an emphasis of Jackson and his staff since he arrived on campus, Jackson acknowledges the Blazers still have a long way to go before the team’s season opener against Point September 2.
“We’re coming along,” Jackson said. “We’re kind of like Picasso. We’ve got a good layout. We know what we want to do and we’re starting to put some strokes on that paintbrush to make it look like us. We’re coming along. It certainly feels better.
“You can certainly tell our culture is exuding through our football team and you can hear them talk like we talk and that’s how you know you’ve got a good culture, a good football team. It’s really exciting, but make no mistake, we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got a lot to get better at, but it’s definitely exciting to be around my boys.”
