VALDOSTA—Crossing guards across Valdosta were honored Friday, but only one was named Crossing Guard of the Year: Betty Jackson.
Jackson stepped onto the crossing guard scene four years ago, getting into it after retiring from working at South Georgia Medical Center. She said she needed something to do and found a calling in helping children make their way across the street.
She said it’s been a good experience.
“I meet different children every morning and evening time,” Jackson said. “They surprised me (with the award). I didn’t expect it.”
Valdosta Police Department Commander Bernard Robinson said it wasn’t a surprise to them as Jackson is very much deserving of the award.
She’s been with the crossing guards for a short time, but she’s become one of the most dependable guards, Robinson said.
“We picked her because of her service. She always comes to work (and) she never calls in,” he said. “She has a great attitude with kids as she talks with (them).”
What a lot of people don’t realize, Robinson said, is that crossing guards build a nurturing relationship with the youths they help each day. Think about it, he said.
Some of the crossing guards are interacting with the young people for years starting in elementary school — kids from first through fifth grade being interacted with five days a week for eight months out of the year.
Robinson said these youths, knowing from experience, come visit their crossing guards whether past or current just to tell them about the good grades they made at school.
It’s a trust that’s built and Jackson has that process down pat.
“She calls us about the safety of the kids when people are speeding, not doing what they’re supposed to do, or when they’re angry at the crossing guard for doing their job,” Robinson said. “She’s just an all around great person as a crossing guard.”
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan presented the Crossing Guard of the Year award to Jackson and honored other crossing guards in attendance for their time served.
Words don’t express how much faith and trust is placed within the crossing guards of Valdosta, Manahan said, because their work doesn’t go unnoticed.
She said VPD is constantly getting calls about how polite and effective the entire roster of crossing guards are.
“You’re out there when it’s hot (and) you’re out there when it’s cold,” Manahan said. “We do appreciate it and we love every one of you all for everything you do.”
On behalf of the police department, Manahan thanked them all.
Alongside Jackson, five other crossing guards and parking enforcement officials received awards and recognitions including:
- Crossing Guard Linda White, recognized for 10 years of service
- Crossing Guard Deborah Sims, recognized for 15 years of service
- Crossing Guard Patricia Knipper, recognized for 15 years of service
- Crossing Guard Patricia Coleman, recognized for 40 years of service
- Parking Enforcement Officer Marline Hayes, awarded for Parking Enforcement of the Year and recognized for 15 years of service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.