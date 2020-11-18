VALDOSTA – An interest meeting is being held for the possible consideration of a Jack and Jill, Inc. chapter in the Valdosta/Lowndes County area.
Jack and Jill, Inc. is a historical African-American organization that involves mothers who have children from the age of 2-18, organizers said in a statement.
It is an organization that will require financial obligation, engagement and commitment, so only serious candidates should inquire, organizers said.
Additional information can be found at https://www.jackandjillinc.org/
Tangela Kimber of Valdosta, a current member, is securing names of interested people. For more information, email Tangela Kimber at tangeladkimber@yahoo.com or call (770) 864-4030.
