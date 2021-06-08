VALDOSTA – The Moms on a Mission interest group of Jack and Jill recently hosted an interest meeting.
The meeting was a formal “meet and greet” of the group was to familiarize themselves with the organization, network and develop strategies and initiatives that support and empower mothers and children in the community, organizers said in a statement.
Tangela Kimber, organizing president, is the "visionary behind bringing Jack and Jill to Valdosta and presented each mother with gifts," organizers said.
Jack and Jill is a historical African American organization that involves mothers who have children from ages 2-18. The organization was founded on Jan 24, 1938, by the late Marion Stubbs Thomas in Philadelphia, organizers said.
Then, 20 mothers came together to discuss creating an organization to provide social, cultural and educational opportunities for youth between ages 2 and 19. In 1946, 10 chapters were involved in the national restructuring process. The constitution and bylaws were drawn up, and the organization was incorporated under the laws of the state of Delaware.
"It is an organization that will require financial obligation, engagement and commitment, so only serious candidates should inquire," organizers said.
For more information, email Tangela Kimber at tangeladkimber@yahoo.com or call (770) 864-4030. For more information about Jack and Jill, visit www.jackandjillinc.org.
