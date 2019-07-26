Jac's named Business of Month

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Renasant Bank presented Jac’s Bowling Lanes Inc. with the July Small Business of The Month Award.
Since 1985, Jac’s Bowling Lanes has delivered classic family-fun to the community of Valdosta.
“We pride ourselves in offering the community an affordable and enjoyable place to bring their family,” Brett Daughtery said.
“In our industry, it’s all about giving our guests the best experience possible. When you bowl, you don’t leave with anything in your hands, so we have to make sure they leave with good memories and an incredible experience.”
Jac’s Bowling Lanes is a place for bowlers of all ages and levels, chamber representatives said. The family-owned business is committed to providing an outlet of fun for all families and residents of Valdosta.
It also caters to individuals with special needs. The bowling alley is dedicated to working with organizations to ensure the business properly accommodates people with special needs, chamber representatives said.
“Since bowling is a unique sport which accommodates any person’s challenges, we believe it is our duty to the community to provide a free outlet for those individuals to join together and participate in a sport that can be catered to specifically to them,” Daughtery said.
Birthday parties are popular with the younger crowd at Jac’s Bowling Lanes. Bumpers can easily be pulled up to assist. A fully equipped party room is also readily available.
For the more serious bowlers in Valdosta, Jac’s Bowling Lanes loves presenting a challenge, chamber representatives said. The bowling alley hosts several leagues a year, including a junior league for children.
For more information, visit Jac’s Bowling Lanes, 406 Connell Road, or call (229) 242- 2695.
