J.L. Lomax teachers participate in parade

VALDOSTA – J. L. Lomax Elementary School teachers and staff have missed their students.
Soon after the announcement of school closures, many of the J.L. Lomax employees participated in a neighborhood drive-through, according to a statement released by school officials.
Employees decorated their cars and made signs for the event. Once on the road, teachers rolled down their windows, turned up their happy music and waved and shouted at the students as they drove by their homes, school officials said.
Due to Facebook posts, many families and students waited for their drive-by visit. Words such as, “I love you,” or “I miss you,” could be heard spoken from both sides, school officials said.
“Of course I am attending," said Allison Crenshaw, J.L. Lomax speech-language pathologist. "I don’t want my students to look for me and not see me. I miss them.”
After the event, she added, "I am so glad we were a part of that.”
Many students saw their teachers and heard positive words of encouragement, school officials said.
"For any students or families who did not see the teachers on that drive-through day, all of the employees at J.L. Lomax want them to know how special they are," school officials said. "We can’t wait to see you again."
