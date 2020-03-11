J.L. Lomax studies simple machines

VALDOSTA – How many people could name all six simple machines and explain their uses?
This is one of the many Georgia Standards of Excellence in science that students are required to learn in fourth grade, city school officials said. While studying this topic, J.L. Lomax Elementary School students recently discovered that simple machines are anything but simple.
Denise James, a Georgia Power Learning Power education coordinator, recently went into the fourth-graders’ classrooms with hands-on simple machine mystery kits for each pair of students.
Students were challenged to work with their partner, using images for guidance to build their own simple machine, school officials said. They also took a virtual-reality field trip to Morgan Falls Hydroelectric Power Plant, where they identified as many simple machines as they could find.
"The engaging activity gave students a better understanding of the simple machines while also exposing them to engineering and real world opportunities," school officials said.
According to its website, Learning Power, started by Georgia Power in 2011, “delivers hands-on, STEM-based energy and energy-efficiency lessons at all grade-levels, pre-K through high school. The lessons are developed based upon the Georgia Standards of Excellence, and not only teach students a concept, they also introduce them to STEM careers and future opportunities.
"The goal of this Learning Power program is to deliver engaging personal connections with science and math, building awareness around careers in the energy industry."
