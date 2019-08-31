VALDOSTA — J.L. Lomax Elementary School held its reading kickoff Friday to introduce prizes to its grade school students.
Linda Sermons, media specialist at the elementary school, said first- to fifth-grade students are eligible for a wide array of prizes just by reading books.
"They can win bicycles, electric scooters, toys, footballs, baseballs," Sermons said. "All they have to do is read a book, take a quiz on a computer, and they earn points and prizes."
The goal of the event is to create a new generation of book readers, she said. The school not only wants to encourage its students to pick up a book, but to be lifelong readers, too.
She said the children have loved the event, which is celebrating its 11th year.
TTL, a local civil engineering company, has sponsored the event every year and has also provided prizes for students.
Matt Gaston, regional manager with TTL, said the reading event started when the company was thinking of ways to give back to the community. He said the company reached out to the school system, and knew right away it was a worthy investment.
"Over the years, it has been very successful," Gaston said. "We have been very pleased with the program. These children are our future."
Originally, TTL was going to colleges and trying to recruit them to join the engineering field, but the effort wasn't working as well as hoped. That's when the company discovered it needed to start with a younger audience.
"Reading was the one thing we knew that could make a difference on all subject matters," Gaston said. "That's why we pinpointed this program."
Since its inception, the program has paid off for TTL in community engagement, he said. It gives the company access to members of the public it wouldn't have had any other way.
The best part for Gaston is knowing the company is giving back to the community that has been so welcoming.
"What we really get out of this is seeing these kids get a proper education," Gaston said. "They're learning how to read, and at the end of the year, we see the improved test scores and the number of books being checked out of the library.
"That's where our satisfaction comes from for this program."
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
