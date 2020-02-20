J.L. Lomax perfect attendance pays off

VALDOSTA – If students miss two days of school each month, they miss 10% of their entire school year, school officials said.
"Attendance is incredibly important and heavily promoted within Valdosta City Schools," school officials said.
J.L. Lomax Elementary School students are aware that attendance is important and they recently learned sometimes they can even earn rewards for perfect attendance.
More than 70 scholars from J.L. Lomax Elementary were escorted by bus to the campus of Valdosta State University. There, the students were treated to a dinner from Chik-fil-A and watched a Lady Blazers basketball game.
"These students must have been good-luck charms because the Lady Blazers beat the Lee University Flames," school officials said.
When asked about the trip, all the students exclaimed it was a great time, school officials said. When J.L. Lomax Principal Dr. Tret Witherspoon was asked about his time at the game, he said, “I think the chaperones had just as much fun as the kids.”
