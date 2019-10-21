VALDOSTA – J.L. Lomax Elementary School students invited parents to experience physical-education classes for themselves.
"What was your favorite activity in school? Do you remember? If you ask many of the students at J.L. Lomax Elementary, they would tell you that their favorite school activity is P.E.," school officials said. "In September, J.L. Lomax parents were lucky enough to get a chance to experience the P.E. class for themselves."
During Take Your Parent to P.E. Week, parents got the opportunity to meet the P.E. teacher, Michelle Stokes. The parents learned about the physical education program and were encouraged to help their children engage in physical activity outside of school, at home and in their community, school officials said.
"Physical activity helps students feel better and teaches them to learn to work together as a team," school officials said. "It also reduces anxiety and assist students with focusing in the classroom."
According to activeschoolUS.org, “P.E. plays a vital role in the overall development of your kids and inspires lifelong healthy habits.”
