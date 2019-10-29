J.L. Lomax inducts junior fire marshals

VALDOSTA – More than 30 J.L. Lomax students were sworn in as junior fire marshals by Valdosta City Fire Marshal James Clinkscales and Tangela Rowe, fire and safety educator/fire inspector.
"Every child should know basic fire safety skills, so they are prepared in case of a fire emergency," school officials said. "To go beyond only the basic skills, many scholars at J.L. Lomax Elementary have joined the junior fire marshal program."
The program is designed to teach children further fire safety skills, personal responsibility, accountability for behavior, citizenship and good leadership skills.
The J.L. Lomax junior fire marshals consist of at least one student from each third- through fifth-grade homeroom. The children focus on giving back to the community along with educating other students and family members about fire safety, school officials said.
According to the Valdosta City Fire Prevention website, the junior fire marshal program teaches children lifesaving lessons, such as stop, drop and roll; crawl low under smoke; and draw a home fire escape plan. In schools, the junior fire marshalls are encouraged to pass this information along to their teachers and peers.
