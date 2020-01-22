VALDOSTA – Everyone loves to receive gifts, but as we have all been told, it is better to give than receive.
Melisa Williams, Valdosta City Schools program for exceptional students teacher, at J.L. Lomax Elementary School, follows this motto, school officials said.
She gave more than 100 books to a kindergarten classroom at her school. Each student in Laurie Dye’s kindergarten classroom received two “My First Reader” books to take home and share with their families, school officials said.
The books were won through a scholarship from Scholastic Books. With the scholarship, Williams rewarded students with the gift of reading and then donated the rest of the books to the kindergarten classroom library.
To apply for the the James Patterson and Scholastic Books Club Giveaway scholarship, Williams explained in less than 50 words how she planned to use the funds to build her classroom library. The scholarship program chose Williams as one of 4,000 teachers, out of 124,777 applicants to receive $250 to purchase books, school officials said.
The program is in its fifth year and promotes itself as a way to “help teachers build their classroom libraries” with the help of the “world’s bestselling author, James Patterson.”
According to the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report, “classroom libraries are only available for 43% of school-age children, and only one-third of kids say they have access to a classroom library with enough of the types of books they’d like to read.”
An article in an issue of Educational Leadership, tells us that students that do not learn to read will have future issues with succeeding academically in school, struggling to meet their full potential in life.
"At J.L. Lomax Elementary, teachers are working tirelessly to make sure that all of their scholars are prepared for their future, academically and beyond," school officials said. "Teachers like Melisa Williams are going above and beyond their call of duty to ensure that books are in the classroom libraries and in children’s hands, even when they are not at school, because reading at home is just as important as reading in school."
As Dr. Seuss told us, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
