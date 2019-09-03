J.L. Lomax buys new tech

VALDOSTA — Today, it seems like everyone has a cell phone in their hand or pocket, but in many schools, all students have a Chromebook at their desk.
The Chromebooks are a teaching tool used to aid scholars’ learning and the media specialist at J.L. Lomax just added some to the school’s library, according to school officials.
Linda Sermons, J.L. Lomax Elementary School media specialist, created a Donors Choose project (donorschoose.org) requesting “Chromebooks to help with students’ education,” school officials said.
Last month, Sermons shared her Donors Choose project on her personal Facebook page, and by Aug. 13, the project had been funded with enough donations to purchase eight Dell Chromebooks.
Some of the donors were other Valdosta City School educators, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation matched the donations, school officials said.
“My students love to learn but they have to wait to use materials or get devices that are handed down for another grade," Sermons said. "I would love for my students to be able to use something new that’s there when they get ready to use it. I would like to teach to students how to use Google drive, create slides, along with typing summaries on books they've enjoyed. I'm excited to teach students more ways to use their Chromebooks. It's a great way to communicate.”
She said she plans on setting up the computers at work stations in the media center, so they can be utilized individually or with a group. Students will use the Chromebooks for listening centers, reading online, maker’s space projects, searching the online library catalog, taking Accelerated Reader quizzes and other activities.
As George Couros, an innovative teaching and learning consultant, has said, “Technology will not replace great teachers but technology in the hands of great teachers can be transformational.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.