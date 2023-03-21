Ivory Durham signs with CFL's Edmonton Elks

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State quarterback Ivory Durham signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Monday.
Durham played four seasons for the Blazers from 2018-22, winning a national championship in 2018 and leading the team to another title game appearance in 2021.
The dynamic dual-threat quarterback passed for 6,804 yards and 69 touchdowns while rushing for 2,403 yards on 298 carries and 27 touchdowns in 50 career games for the Blazers.
In the 50 games Durham played for the Blazers, the team went 41-9.
As a senior, Durham threw for 2,770 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 629 yards and five touchdowns.
Durham, who declared for the NFL Draft in November, projected as the No. 47-ranked quarterback in Sports Illustrated's QB Big Board Rankings.
