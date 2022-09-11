VALDOSTA – A late fourth-quarter comeback by No. 2 Valdosta State fell short as the Virginia Union Panthers (2-0) stunned the Blazers (1-1) 45-40 Saturday night.
The Blazers cut a 45-27 deficit to single digits with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ivory Durham to B.K. Smith with 1:38 to play.
However, the Blazers could not recover the onside kick – allowing the Panthers to run out the clock to secure the victory.
"I'll be honest with you, it's probably the best thing that could've happened for us," VSU head coach Tremaine Jackson said. "Hopefully we learn from it and it never happens again. This is Division II and in Division II, it's very hard to go undefeated. We've done that around here before, but a lot of times, we've won the national championship losing two games in the regular season and still making a run.
"It's a wake-up call. Our kids have got to handle it the right way. ... I've got to do a better job. Ultimately, I'm responsible for this program. I've got to coach better. I've got to coach coaches better. I'll take a long look at myself tonight and we'll come in tomorrow ready to work."
Offense wasn't the problem for the Blazers Saturday as they outgained the Panthers 518-391.
Defensively, the Blazers never found any answers for the Panthers' rushing attack.
Panthers sophomore running back Jada Byers ran wild Saturday to the tune of 283 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, Virginia Union rushed for 305 yards on 40 carries – 29 from Byers alone.
"We misfit the runs," Jackson said of his team's defensive struggles. "We had the run fit. We didn't tackle very well – very uncharacteristic of us. At the end of the day, we just didn't play well against the run. They allowed one-play scores there at the end on short fields and took some chances on fourth down and that's what really helped them put the game away.
"We have to be better at fitting the run game. Now what we've opened ourselves up to is for people to run the football so we'll have to answer that call every single week from here on out. They did nothing special. It's what we didn't do that really led to them having a good night."
The Blazers took a 27-24 lead on a 3-yard touchdown from Durham to Smith with 10:05 to go in the third quarter.
The three-point advantage would be the last time the Blazers would lead the rest of the way as Byers opened the fourth quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers ahead 31-27 with 4:28 left in the third quarter, capping a 4-play, 35-yard drive that took just 1:46.
Byers singlehandedly broke the game open in the fourth, breaking a 52-yard touchdown run to push the Panther lead to 38-27 just 9 seconds into the quarter.
The Blazers started the ensuing drive with a 4-yard rush by Jamar Thompkins, followed by an 18-yard hookup from Durham to Travon Roberts for a first down.
The drive stalled shortly thereafter as Durham found Seth McGill on a screen pass only to have the senior running back get bottled up for a 5-yard loss. Durham found Smith for a gain of eight on the next play, but fired incomplete to Smith on third-and-7 and turned the ball over on downs when his pass to Roberts on fourth down was batted down by VUU's Demetrius Mann with 12:40 remaining.
"I want to give a shoutout to Virginia Union. They're a great team, a great defense. They came to play," Durham said. "When we couldn't get the (deep) shots, we had to take them underneath. We did it when it was needed and when it was time to make a big play, (the deep shot) was there."
On the first play of the next Panther drive, Byers struck again – finding a seam and breaking loose for another 50-yard touchdown run 12 seconds later to push the lead to 45-27 with 12:28 to play.
Needing to steady themselves offensively to make a push, Durham and the Blazers launched a 10-play, 78-yard drive culminating with a highlight reel-worthy leaping catch by Smith for a 14-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 45-33.
Trying to draw closer, the Blazers went for a two-point conversion, but Smith couldn't hang on to Durham's pass in the end zone with 8:42 remaining.
Durham attempted a career-high 56 passes Saturday, connecting on 34 of them for 314 yards and a career-best five touchdowns in the game. Durham also had eight carries for 43 yards.
For the Blazers, the 56 pass attempts are tied for the sixth-most in a single game in school history.
"People do their homework too, and what we have to do is give people their credit," Jackson said. "They've got good coaches too. They know we've got three people in the backfield that in the past have done really well running the football, so they loaded the box up. When you load the box up, we want to go to the perimeter and we want to throw the ball.
"We are a take what you give us offense. We work all week then people change all of a sudden. We've seen that the last two games, so whatever they're giving us, we want to take and tonight, they were a little soft in the passing game and we wanted to try to exploit that."
Smith finished with eight catches for 88 yards and three touchdowns. McGill had seven catches for 31 yards and Victor Talley also caught five balls for 47 yards with a 5-yard touchdown to put VSU up 13-7 early in the second quarter.
Thompkins led the rushing attack for the Blazers with 110 yards on eight carries. He also caught five balls for 53 yards with a 22-yard touchdown to give VSU a 20-14 lead with 5:19 left before halftime. McGill rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries in the loss.
The Blazers earned 31 first downs and ran 91 plays for 518 yards. While the Blazers converted on 8 of 16 third-down opportunities, they were 0 for 5 on fourth down.
"The offense was kind of sporadic, but any time you score 40, you're supposed to win," Jackson said. "I think we outgained them by 200 yards almost. We had our moments on offense...probably didn't finish and didn't execute in the finish like we wanted to. We had some key drops on some third downs and that's where you really saw it – on third down. The story of the night was dropping a punt and giving them good field position, fumbling a kickoff return, turning the ball over uncharacteristically. When you turn the ball over and you're not having a good night stopping the run, you're probably gonna lose."
Durham added, "We've got to re-establish who we are as an offense and a new coaching staff. We're still getting the chemistry up. At the end of the day, we took an L tonight and we just have to bounce back. It's just that."
Panthers quarterback Jahkari Grant completed 8 of 16 passes for 86 yards and a first-quarter touchdown to Byers to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive to give VUU its first lead with 13:20 left in the second quarter.
VSU kicker Estin Thiele opened the scoring for the Blazers with field goals of 36 and 42 yards in the first quarter, extending his made field goal streak to seven to open the season.
Senior linebacker Jameon Gaskin, the reigning Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Week, had a team-best six tackles with a forced fumble. Christian Reid had a game-high 14 tackles with seven solo stops for the Panthers. Shamar Graham added 10 total tackles in the win.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State embarks on a three-game road swing next Saturday at 7 p.m. against Miles College, who lost to West Alabama 31-0 Saturday night.
The Blazers open Gulf South Conference play Sept. 24 at Shorter before wrapping up the road trip at Delta State Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.