VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline climbed last week in Lonwdes County, in line with state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the county was $2.94, up a penny during seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price for fuel reported in Lowndes County early this week was $2.79 per gallon at a Hahira store, the price tracking website gasbuddy.com said.
Valdosta had the ninth-highest fuel prices out of the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Catoosa, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens but above Warner Robins, Rome, Dalton, Columbus, Augusta and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.17 per gallon, an increase of two cents over a week, while Georgia's average of $2.97 per gallon was up three cents in the same period, AAA said.
“It’s a cruel summer at the gas pump with prices showing little signs of relief,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling-up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.”
In market action early in the week, the price of benchmark U.S. crude sank more than 6% after OPEC and allied nations agreed Sunday to eventually allow for higher oil production this year.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.