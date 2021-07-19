'It's a cruel summer at the gas pump'

VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline climbed last week in Lonwdes County, in line with state and national trends.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the county was $2.94, up a penny during seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.

The lowest price for fuel reported in Lowndes County early this week was $2.79 per gallon at a Hahira store, the price tracking website gasbuddy.com said.

Valdosta had the ninth-highest fuel prices out of the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Catoosa, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens but above Warner Robins, Rome, Dalton, Columbus, Augusta and Albany.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.17 per gallon, an increase of two cents over a week, while Georgia's average of $2.97 per gallon was up three cents in the same period, AAA said.

“It’s a cruel summer at the gas pump with prices showing little signs of relief,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling-up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.”

In market action early in the week, the price of benchmark U.S. crude sank more than 6% after OPEC and allied nations agreed Sunday to eventually allow for higher oil production this year.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

