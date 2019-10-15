Iowa fugitive captured by LCSO

VALDOSTA – Sheriff’s deputies captured a fugitive wanted in an Iowa murder case Sunday, according to a statement released Monday by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Damion Lamont Chavez, 19, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, is wanted by Fort Dodge, Iowa, in connection to a murder investigation; authorities had issued a look-out claiming they believed he was traveling on Interstate 75, according to the LCSO report.
Chavez is charged with first-degree murder and robbery, according to the Des Moines Register.
At approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, Lowndes deputies spotted a vehicle like the one mentioned in the alert for Chavez, according to the sheriff’s office statement.
The Des Moines Register stated Chavez is wanted in connection with the murderof Mohammed Yaquob, a 28-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., resident who was found unresponsive in his home with multiple gunshot wounds Friday night.
After Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle near the 18-mile marker, Chavez was arrested without incident and taken to Lowndes County Jail. The statement said two other occupants were in the vehicle; they were identified and released after consultation with the Fort Dodge Police Department.
Chavez is being held in Lowndes County Jail while he awaits pickup by Iowa law enforcement.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.