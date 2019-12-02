VALDOSTA — A Valdosta teen is behind bars after a private sale turned into an armed robbery Friday, according to a police report released Monday.
At 9:52 a.m. Friday, police responded to an armed robbery call in the 600 block of East Ann Street, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The complainant said she had agreed to meet with a woman to purchase a cellphone that had been listed for sale online. When they met, the suspect pulled a gun on the complainant and demanded an undisclosed amount of money, the statement said.
Officers identified and located Shaquilla Williams, 17, of Valdosta and charged her with felony armed robbery, according to the statement. The handgun and the stolen money were recovered; Williams was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, police said.
“We are very proud of our officers using their investigative skills to quickly get this offender off of the streets of Valdosta. When meeting an unknown person to buy something off the internet, we encourage citizens to meet at places such as the police department to prevent incidents like this from occurring,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.