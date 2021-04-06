Inmate indicted in drug-bribery scheme

ROME — A former Valdosta State Prison inmate was indicted and arraigned recently on charges stemming from a scheme to smuggle drugs into Hays State Prison by bribing a guard, court records show.
Jeffery Deroy Lewis, a.k.a. “2500,” 30, of Atlanta was arraigned along with four others last month on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit bribery, the indictment shows.
The indictment was handed down Feb. 16 by a federal grand jury.
From June through October 2018, officials claim the defendants conspired to smuggle drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine base (“crack”) and marijuana into Hays State Prison in Trion, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.
The inmates communicated via contraband cell phones and coded email messages with people outside the prison to arrange for drugs to be dropped at the home of Voltaire Pierre, a Hays State Prison corrections officer who smuggled the packages into prison for distribution to inmates, the statement said.
The inmates then transmitted drug payments and bribe payments to Pierre through a combination of prepaid debit cards and a smartphone payment app, the justice department said.
Pierre pleaded guilty Oct. 17, 2019, to trafficking methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana, the justice department said.
Lewis, an inmate in Valdosta State prison at the time, used a cash app around June 13, 2018, to send Pierre $150 to smuggle contraband into Hays, the indictment said. He made a second payment to Pierre four days later for $175, according to the indictment.
Others indicted in this case include Octavius Henry, 33, of Atlanta, Alexis Jay Stokley, 41, of Atlanta, Jessica Corley Stokley, 38, of Atlanta and Khalid Eugene Mouton, 42, of Atlanta, the justice department statement said. Henry, Alexis Stokley and Mouton were Hays inmates while Jessica Stokely is considered an accomplice, the statement said.
Lewis is now an inmate at Ware State Prison, serving a life sentence for a 2011 murder in Fulton County, prison system records show. He had already served a decade in prison for involuntary manslaughter, records show.
The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.