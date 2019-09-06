VALDOSTA — State officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison that took place Thursday.
At about 7:45 a.m., prison guards found Brodrick Seals, 28, unresponsive in his cell, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
EMTs were called and Seals was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:57 a.m., the statement said. The corrections department is investigating Seals' death as a possible suicide, according to the statement.
Seals had been sentenced in Richmond County to serve 20 years for voluntary manslaughter.
There have been several inmate deaths at Valdosta State Prison in the last two years:
• Elander Johnson died July 25, as a result of injuries apparently sustained during an altercation involving another inmate in a case being investigated as a homicide, according to the corrections department.
• On May 26, guards found Astair Holmes Jr. unresponsive in his cell; prison officials were investigating his death as a possible suicide.
• Inmate Simon Warren died April 14 after a suicide attempt, according to state prison officials.
• Kealy Williams, 37, died March 30 from injuries caused by a fight with another inmate, according to a corrections department statement.
• In August 2018, Joshua Roman died of injuries sustained in a fight, according to the corrections department.
• In July 2018, Herman Galeno, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell.
• In June 2018, David Cordova was found unresponsive in his cell.
• In April 2018, Joseph Pagen's death following a fight was investigated as a homicide, the corrections department said.
• In March 2018, Benjamin Snyder died following an inmate fight; the corrections department investigated his death as a homicide.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
