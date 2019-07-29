Inmate dies at Valdosta State Prison; homicide suspected

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta State Prison inmate died during the weekend in a suspected case of homicide, according to a corrections department statement.
Elander Johnson died Thursday, July 25, as a result of injuries apparently sustained during an altercation involving another inmate, the statement from the Georgia Department of Corrections said. He was pronounced deceased at 6:12 p.m.
Johnson was sentenced to serve 25 years in 2017, in Whitfield County for armed robbery, according to the statement.
There have been several inmate deaths at Valdosta State Prison in the last two years:
• On May 26, guards found Astair Holmes Jr. unresponsive in his cell; prison officials were investigating his death as a possible suicide.
• Inmate Simon Warren died April 14 after a suicide attempt, according to state prison officials.
• Kealy Williams, 37, died March 30 from injuries caused by a fight with another inmate, according to a corrections department statement.
• In August 2018, Joshua Roman died of injuries sustained in a fight, according to the corrections department.
• In July 2018, Herman Galeno, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell.
• In June 2018, David Cordova was found unresponsive in his cell.
• In April 2018, Joseph Pagen's death following a fight was investigated as a homicide, the corrections department said.
• In March 2018, Benjamin Snyder died following an inmate fight; the corrections department investigated his death as a homicide.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
