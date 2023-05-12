Police
VALDOSTA — A Valdosta police officer seriously injured in a wreck Wednesday is improving in the hospital, the police chief said.

The officer remained in South Georgia Medical Center for treatment late this week, Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

A 911 caller said he had seen an overturned vehicle in a ditch near the two-mile marker on U.S. 84 West Wednesday, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrived on the scene found a Valdosta patrol vehicle that had overturned, injuring the officer. The police officer appeared to have suffered a medical incident while driving his patrol car at 1:33 a.m., police said.

The wreck is still under investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Thursday.

