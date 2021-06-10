HAHIRA – Vendors are being accepted for an upcoming Independence Day celebration, which is set for 3-10 p.m., July 3, at the Hahira Depot.
Fireworks will start at 9 p.m., said Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director.
"It’s important to celebrate the (Fourth) of July because it’s the time (to) remember our freedoms and show respect to those who fought for that freedom," she said.
Activities include corn hole, hula hoops, food trucks and live music. There will be a quilt display inside of the Hahira Depot and a children's area.
For the first time, there will be a pie baking contest.
Vendors are accepted until June 30 with a fee.
Email Price at jprice@hahiraga.gov or follow Hahira Happenings on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.