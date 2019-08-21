VALDOSTA – Several people have qualified as candidates for city elections in Lowndes County, including another person throwing his hat into the Valdosta mayor's race.
After two days of qualifying, David Sumner, J.D. Rice and Brooks D. Bivins have filed to qualify to run for mayor in Valdosta, according to a list released Tuesday evening by the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
Sumner and Rice, along with Kevin Bussey and Scott James Matheson, declared their intent to run for mayor months ago. Bivins ran for mayor four years ago.
Mayoral candidates seek the office that's been held by John Gayle for two terms. Gayle has said he is not seeking reelection to a third term.
For Valdosta City Council District 1, incumbent Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody has filed, according to the board of elections.
For Valdosta City Council District 3, incumbent Councilman Sonny Vickers has filed.
For Valdosta City Council District 5, incumbent Councilman Tim Carroll has filed.
For Valdosta City Council At-Large, incumbent Councilman Ben H. Norton has filed. So has Edgar “Nicky” Tooley, who announced his intention to run several weeks ago. Jeremy Stone also announced his intention to seek the at-large office in the past months.
In the first two days of qualifying, only incumbent school board members have qualified for the Valdosta Board of Education, according to the election board.
In District 1, incumbent board member Liz Shumphard filed.
In District 2, incumbent board member Kelisa V. Brown filed.
In District 3, incumbent board member Warren “Sweet” Lee filed.
Qualifying is not just for Valdosta races, but open seats on city councils in other Lowndes County municipalities.
In the City of Hahira, only incumbents had filed after two days of qualifying
In Hahira City Council District 2, incumbent Councilman Kenneth Davis has filed.
In Hahira City Council District 3, incumbent Councilman Patrick Warren filed.
Only incumbents have filed after two days of qualifying in Remerton.
Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph filed for reelection as mayor.
Incumbent Councilman Steven Koffler filed.
Remerton has two of its at-large seats open for this election.
No one had qualified by end of the second day for seats open in Dasher where the posts of mayor and city council posts 3, 4 and at-large are open.
Visit valdostadailytimes.com for more up-to-date qualifying lists.
