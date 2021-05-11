In wake of teen shootings, minister speaks out

VALDOSTA — Recent shootings of teenagers in Lowndes County have raised concerns about violent crime, according to one local clergyman.
“The two shooting incidents didn’t surprise me; there will be others,” said the Rev. J.D. Martin, head of the Citizens Against Violence Ministry.
On May 1, a shooting in the 2100 block of Melrose Drive left a 14-year-old in critical condition, while another shooting the next day left another 14-year-old wounded and a third teen facing charges of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18, a police statement said.
Martin said he believes gangs, guns and enabling adults are major reasons why young people turn to lives of crime.
“We have adults in our community that support such violence activity,” he said. “When you are silent and do nothing, you have given your consent to violent activity.”
Gang problems include secret initiation rites in the area, Martin said.
“Gangs want to take over our community,” he said. “Guns are made easily available.”
Citizens Against Violence has declared June Citizens Against Violence month, and the group will hold a community meeting on violence, 6:30 p.m., June 14, at the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority headquarters at 1901 N. Forrest St.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
