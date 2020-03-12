In wake of COVID-19, Moody sends some personnel home

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Moody Air Force Base is curtailing some operations and sending people home as a result of COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement from the base.
All nonessential personnel were released 2 p.m. Thursday and will return to duty no earlier than 6 a.m. Monday, March 16, the statement said. All mission-essential personnel will continue to report for duty.
The Moody Child Development Center, Youth Programs and Family Child Care providers will close 6 p.m. Thursday, remain closed throughout the weekend and will re-open no earlier than 6 a.m. Monday.
The March 16 wing commanders calls are cancelled.
Moody personnel should expect all customer service functions to be closed until the installation returns to normal operations and visit www.facebook.com/moodyfss/ for updates.
The measures follow the discovery of a worker at the base dining facility testing presumptive positive for the coronavirus.
Tricare beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact the nurse advice line at (800) 874-2273 for further direction, according to the Moody statement. Non-Tricare beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact a primary-care physician for further direction.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
