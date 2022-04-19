VALDOSTA – “In Situ" is an adjective, defined as "situated in the original place."
"In Situ" is also the name of the latest Valdosta State University Senior Exhibition at the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery on campus.
It's how the graduating senior art students define their class.
"To be situated in the original place, that’s us," the artists said in a group statement. "We have come together with a melody of creativity and vision to form this body of work. Valdosta State University has been our place of origin to cultivate who we are as a collective, and as individual artists."
The show, which opened Sunday, features a large class, too. Sixteen student artists.
They are Tiffany Renken, Taylor Gray, Ta’kesia Parker, Sophia Roland, Raegan Register, Myles Holcomb, Keshon Jernigan, Jessica Smidley, Jen Arellano-Medoza, Hannah Gandy, Gloria Townsend, Garrett Scherer, Bailey Bullard, DaMea Hughes, Alexis Silveria, Abigail Brock.
"'In Situ' embodies our foundation as artists coming together for our senior exhibition," they said in a statement. "This is the first time many of us have found a place of community that has nurtured our artistic skills and abilities individually and brought us together as a group. Many perspectives, beliefs, skills, passions and mediums have blended to form the 'In Situ' exhibition."
As with all senior exhibitions, the show is an eclectic collection of media and styles. Gallery visitors will find drawings, paintings, graphic design, photography, mixed media, ceramics, sculpture and jewelry metalworking.
Twice a year – once in the fall and once in the spring, Valdosta State University Art & Design presents senior art shows prior to graduation. The shows allow seniors to exhibit their best work and serve as a showcase for the art department to show other students and potential students what is possible during their time at VSU.
The 'In Situ' artists see the exhibit as providing a glimpse of their capabilities.
"This body of artwork has been carefully selected to share pieces of ourselves in a unique way," according to their statement. "It embraces a farewell to where we have developed in situ in order to start the next chapter of our journey, taking our love for art with us wherever we go next.”
"In Situ" runs through May 2, Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Brookwood and Oak Street. Gallery Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Admission: Free. More information: Contact Julie Bowland, art gallery director, (229) 333-5835 or jabowlan@valdosta.edu. Or visit: www.valdosta.edu/art/gallery.
