VALDOSTA – Painter Mary Smith is one with her art.
“I connect with each painting,” she said. “Each painting is a piece of me.”
Smith, a Louisiana native and McIntosh County resident, is skilled in watercolor and oil.
She said she believes the two mediums are opposite as watercolors change the appearance from light to dark while oils transform work from dark to light.
The self-described impressionist leaves interpretation of her work to the viewer, allowing him or her to decide how the painting should be completed.
Her venture into an artistic career began several years ago when she started drawing.
“I think anyone can be taught to draw,” Smith said. “I just always really enjoyed the image I created that seemed to come to life on the flat surface.”
She graduated from Louisiana State University and later started working as an interior designer in Valdosta.
“Because of my understanding of perspective and drawing skills, I could convey a (two-dimensional) plan of the architectural design to a preliminary image in perspective,” Smith said. “I had a skill at that time that computers were not utilizing.”
After taking watercolor classes and plein air painting workshops, she has moved on to open her own studio.
Plein air has presented the opportunity for Smith to paint landscapes though the light, the location’s elements and distractions cause challenges.
“As a plein air painter, I have to simplify the shapes and values to design a composition. I have to think to myself, Why am I painting this scene? How do I portray the subject so that another person will feel what I felt that day and time,” she said.
“I set the painting up at the studio and when I pass it with fresh eyes, I can clearly analyze the painting on its own merits. It is now my moment in time. I am still working everyday on my masterpiece. Do we ever realize a painting as a masterpiece? I just keep painting.”
Smith has entered plein air events in South Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Louisiana. Although she paints landscapes, Smith also has an admiration for portraits.
Her work is now in the Sallie and Harmon Boyette Gallery at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta.
There are 45 featured pieces in the collection, “Plein Distancing.” The collection's name is inspired by Smith's notion that plein air painting can be a social distancing tool through isolation.
"Distance in my paintings is the illusion," she said. "It is just a piece of paper or linen on a board. The image has to transcend the material that is used."
The Turner Center held an opening reception for featured artists and guests last week.
The show marks the first time Smith has had a solo exhibit at the Turner Center. She has previously entered the center’s Spring Into Art show and has had an exhibit combined with other artists.
“I was so honored to be asked to show again in the gallery,” she said. “It is such a wonderful opportunity.”
Visit maryosmith.com to view her work.
The art center's gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
More information on the Turner Center’s gallery opening: turnercenter.org; (229) 247-2787; and 527 N. Patterson St.
