Illusionist makes 300 straitjacket escapes at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – An illusionist beat the world record for the number of escapes from a straitjacket last week at Wild Adventures.
Jackson Rayne only needed to best 193 escapes in an eight-hour period – a Guinness world record set in 2003 in the United Kingdom.
Rayne made 300 escapes in an eight-hour period during his attempt at Wild Adventures Theme Park, according to park representatives.
Rayne said in a Valdosta Daily Times interview last week that he received a straitjacket as a Christmas present when he was 17. He began studying magic, illusions and escapes at the age of 11.
Wild Adventures hired him as an illusionist in October as part of the park's Halloween activities.
