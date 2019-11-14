Idioms on parade at school

Submitted PhotoTeachers and students dressed up as idioms to engage and support student learning. Fifth-grade teachers at Sallas Mahone Elementary School put a new spin on dressing up as they created their attire based on idioms. Students and teachers schoolwide were eager to guess what idiom they represented, school officials said. Pitch black, change of heart, time flies, skeletons in the closet, white lies, eyes on you, cost an arm and a leg, and smarty pants were represented.