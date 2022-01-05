I-75 lane closures starting in Lowndes

LAKE PARK — Inside lanes on Interstate 75 near Lake Park will be closed for an extended time starting Jan. 6 for bridge construction.
The closure affects inside lanes, both northbound and southbound, as work progresses on bridge work at Exit 2, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The lanes will close Thursday night, the GDOT said. Guardrails will also be installed to protect overhead signs at new locations.
The lane closures may last until mid-February, the statement said.
Two lanes of the new bridge opened and the old bridge was removed in November 2021. The old bridge was built in 1961. The approximately $28 million Georgia Department of Transportation project should be complete in the fall of 2022. Construction is expected to improve operation and accommodate future interstate widening.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
